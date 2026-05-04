DOLE-3 distributes livelihood packages on Labor Day

Thousands of job seekers joined the Labor Day job fair led by the Department of Labor and Employment Regional Office III (DOLE-3) on May 1 at the Event Center of SM City Pampanga.

More than 4,000 local and overseas job vacancies were offered by about 40 employers, with openings for production workers, laborers, helpers, and sales associates.

A total of 21 applicants were hired on the spot during the event.

DOLE-3 also distributed ₱1.3 million worth of livelihood packages to 105 beneficiaries under the DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP), including small retail, sewing, handicrafts, food vending, and repair services.

Some of the beneficiaries are persons deprived of liberty from the San Fernando District Jail.

An additional ₱1.6 million in assistance under the Adjustment Measures Program was released for farming tools, food business equipment, and furniture kits.

The agency also paid ₱912,000 in wages to 160 beneficiaries of the TUPAD program in Barangay Sto. Niño, City of San Fernando.

Various DOLE programs were likewise featured, including the recognition of youth and employment partners under SPES, GIP, and JobStart.

“The government, thru DOLE, local government units, and the different agencies na gustong magsilbi para sa manggagawa ay hindi po titigil hanggat hindi po nabibigay ang karampatang serbisyo para sa inyo,” said DOLE-3 Regional Director Geraldine M. Panlilio.

Free services from government agencies and Kadiwa ng Pangulo stalls were also available during the event.