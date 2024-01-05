DOLE, Capitol lead payout of 676 interns

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The Provincial Government of Pampanga, in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) led the payout of some 676 interns at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center on Thursday, January 4.

The payout is under the Government Internship Program (GIP).

The internship beneficiaries receive P 11,000 to P 12,500 each depending on the number of days they rendered services in respective institutions where they were assigned.

Each beneficiary is expected to render a maximum of 22 days of work.

Vice Governor Lilia "Nanay" Pineda and DOLE Regional Director Geraldine Panlilio personally met with the beneficiaries who were mostly assigned as “encoders and profilers” for the "Alagang Nanay Preventive Healthcare Program of the provincial government.

“"We are truly grateful for your work. We thank DOLE. You worked hard for us by going to the barangays, attending to the sick, those needing surgery, and the diabetic individuals within your barangay. So, you made a significant impact. Governor Dennis has always planned for these programs to provide you with employment opportunities," the vice governor said.