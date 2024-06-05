DOLE, DSWD work on food, water security

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) have signed a memorandum of understanding to address concerns on water insufficiency and food security experienced by vulnerable families in Central Luzon affected by El Niño and La Niña.

The agreement calls for the implementation of the DOLE’s TUPAD Program (Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers) and the DSWD’s Project LAWA at BINHI (Local Adaptation to Water Access and Breaking Insufficiency through Nutritious Harvest for the Impoverished Project).

TUPAD is a safety net that provides temporary wage employment to disadvantaged workers through engagement in community, disaster recovery and rehabilitation projects.

On the other hand, Project LAWA and BINHI aims to implement activities focused on addressing water insufficiency and food security through various community projects.

These include the construction or rehabilitation of water harvesting facilities, small farm reservoir, repair of water infrastructure, community-based vegetable farming, and planting of disaster resilient crops, among others.

Under the agreement, the DOLE will extend its TUPAD Program to disadvantaged workers identified by the local government units.

These include farmers, fisherfolk, indigenous peoples, and other climate- and disaster vulnerable families.

The beneficiaries who will work through the TUPAD Program will receive minimum wage based on the highest prevailing minimum wage in the region.

They will also be provided with micro-insurance, personal protective equipment, and orientation on safety and health prior to the work engagement.

The collaboration of the two agencies is a direct intervention contributing to the El Niño and La Niña Preparedness and Mitigation Risk Resiliency Program, in support of the government's whole-of-nation approach in addressing the impacts of climate change.