DOLE issues pay rules for Dec 26

CLARK FREEPORT—The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) issued Labor Advisory No. 28, Series of 2023 prescribing the proper payment of wages for the special (non-working) day on December 26.

The advisory, signed by DOLE Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma on December 14, is pursuant to Proclamation No. 425, declaring December 26 as a special (non-working) day throughout the country.

Labor Advisory 28 states that the “no work, no pay” principle shall apply unless there is a favorable company policy, practice, or collective bargaining agreement (CBA) granting payment on a special day.

Employees who will render work on the special (non-working) day shall be paid an additional 30 percent of their basic wage on the first eight hours, while those who will render overtime work shall be paid an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate on the said day.

Employees who will work on the special (non-working) day that also falls on their rest day should be paid an additional 50 percent of their basic wage in the first eight hours.

Workers who will render overtime work shall be paid an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate on the said day.

For further queries on the payment of wages, the public is advised to call DOLE Hotline 1349, which is available 24/7, or call or text 0931-066-2573, from Monday-Friday from 8AM to 5PM.

Inquiries may also be sent via electronic mail to hotline1349@dole.gov.ph or via direct message to DOLE’s Facebook Page.