DOLE orders safety compliance monitoring of pyrotechnics firms

MANILA – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Wednesday directed all its regional offices to monitor compliance of companies in the pyrotechnics industry with the Occupational Safety and Health Standards (OSHS) this holiday season.

In Labor Advisory No. 18, the DOLE ordered its personnel in regional offices to strictly monitor companies engaged in manufacture, distribution, and sale of pyrotechnics of their compliance with the Republic Act 11058, also known as the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Law.

“ln coordination with the Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine National Police, and local government units, all Regional Directors are hereby directed to monitor establishments' compliance with the aforementioned and other related issuances to prevent workplace accidents under Department Order No. 238, Series 2023,” it said.

The DOLE also reminded private companies to comply with the law.

“Pursuant to the mandate of the Department to ensure a safe and healthful workplace for all workers, all establishments engaged in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of pyrotechnics are hereby reminded to strictly comply with Occupational Safety and Health Standards under Republic Act No. 11058, 1 Department Order No, 252, Series of 2025, 2 Department Order No. 134, Series of 2014, 3 and other related issuances,” the department added.

Likewise, the regional offices are ordered to submit the list of monitored companies to the Bureau of Working Conditions until the middle of January 2026.

At the same time, the DOLE has started inspections of high-risk workplaces to reinforce workers’ safety.

Aligned with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive for proactive government action to ensure the safety and welfare of workers, Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma has signed Labor Advisory No. 14, series of 2025, defining the key instances for priority inspections from Nov. 30 to Dec. 31, 2025.

Laguesma said such labor checks are essential to guarantee that the holiday season’s increased economic activities do not come at the expense of worker safety and legal compliance.

The department will also maintain its focus on critical technical safety inspections, including inspection of boilers and electrical systems.

The Labor Department shall also inspect high-risk establishments identified under Department Order No. 252, where workers are exposed to imminent danger. This focus extends to sectors with surging seasonal demand, including manufacturing, construction, pyrotechnics, and public transportation.

Technical and advisory visits to micro establishments will also continue as a priority.

Meanwhile, workers are urged to file formal complaints or report violations through the DOLE Hotline 1349, Mondays to Fridays from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., via email at hotline1349@dole.gov.ph, or through the official DOLE Facebook page. (PNA)