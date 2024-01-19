DOLE sets service caravans for 'kasambahays' Jan 18-31

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has scheduled service caravans for household workers or "kasambahays" across the country from January 18-31, 2024.

The event was dubbed "Araw ng mga Kasambahay" with the slogan #ParaKayKSaBarangay and #ParaSaFutureNiK ,

DOLE and its partner agencies will provide the same services to kasambahays at the local and barangay levels.

DOLE, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Social Security System, PhilHealth, PagIBIG Fund, Philippine National Police and local government units, offer training to equip the kasambahays with skills towards alternative employment opportunities.

DOLE said the service caravans will bring various government services closer to the house helpers.

The program provide education for the helpers and their employers about the beneficiaries rights and responsibilities under the Batas Kasambahay.

The "Araw ng mga Kasambahay Serbisyo Caravan" will be held in 16 regional offices of the agency, including its different field, provincial, and satellite offices.the agency said.

All services and skills training sessions are free of charge to participating kasambahays, DOLE added.

"Araw ng mga Kasambahay" is observed every January 18 – the date of the signing of Republic Act 10361 or the Domestic Workers Act, popularly referred to as "Batas Kasambahay."

The law ensures kasambahays' safety in their workplaces and acknowledges domestic work as similar to those in the formal sector and recognizes the invaluable contribution of kasambahays to the economy.