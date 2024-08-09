DOLE to employ oil spill-hit folks

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said on Thursday that 1,357 individuals affected by the oil spill in Bataan will be given temporary employment under its Tulong Panghanapbuhay Para sa Ating Displaced/Disadvantaged Workers or Tupad program.

The agency said that beneficiaries in the province will work for 10-20 days.

They will gather and collect coconut husks and make organic booms.

The beneficiaries will also assist in the clean-up operations in the aftermath of Typhoon Carina.

A total of P45 million has been allocated for the emergency employment of Tupad beneficiaries.

The DOLE in Cavite on Wednesday disbursed over P6.12 million to support 1,178 individuals in the municipality of Tanza, who were affected by the fishing ban due to the oil spill.

The Tupad beneficiaries, whose livelihood has been disrupted by the fishing ban, received P5,200 for 10 days of work, which involved coastal cleanup efforts in their area.

On July 25, 2024, fuel tanker MT Terra Nova, carrying some 1.4 million liters of industrial oil sank off Limay, Bataan, causing an oil spill which affected several areas in Bataan and Cavite provinces.