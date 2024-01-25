DOLE to protect ‘kasambahays’

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) vowed to continue protecting the rights of domestic workers or ‘kasambahays’ in the region.

During the series of Araw ng Kasambahay celebration across the region, DOLE Central Luzon reaffirmed the government's dedication to 'upholding and protecting' the rights of domestic workers.

Geraldine Panlilio, DOLE Central Luzon director, said the agency continues to find ways to elevate the rights and protect the welfare of the house helpers.

“Gusto naming ibigay sa inyo yung nararapat na pagpupugay para sa binibigay niyong serbisyo na nakakatulong sa buong komunidad at bansa. Ang pangarap po natin ay maitaas ang hanay ng mga kasambahay bilang katulad din ng mga ibang empleyado na nagco-contribute din sa kaunlaran ng bansa,” Panlilio said.

The department and its attached agencies discussed Republic Act No. 10361 or the Batas Kasambahay, domestic workers' rights and benefits, and safety tips at home for kasambahays during the celebration.

The initiative seeks to empower domestic workers with knowledge on situations of potential maltreatment in their workplaces, Panlilio added.

Aside from seminars, participating kasambahays were given a day for relaxation and self-pampering as part of the celebration.

In Pampanga, some 34 Kapampangan domestic workers participated in the celebration held at the capitol grounds.

They were able to avail of free haircut, massage, medical check-up, and legal consultation.