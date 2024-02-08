DOLE to provide support to enterprises, workers

CLARK FREEPORT -- The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is set to provide financial assistance to support enterprises in upgrading workers’ competencies and enhancing their overall transformative capacity.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma issued Department Order No. 241, Series of 2024, or the Implementing Guidelines of the DOLE Adjustment Measures Program (DOLE-AMP) for Workers and Enterprises on February 1.

“The objective of the DOLE-AMP is to reduce or mitigate the vulnerability of workers and enterprises from economic disruptions, and thereby enhance their capacity for job preservation and generation, improve human resource and enterprise viability and resilience, raise levels of productivity and competitiveness, and actively contribute to the promotion of decent and sustainable work opportunities,” the order stated.

Under the DOLE-AMP, a proponent, such as an employer, enterprise, business organization, legitimate labor organization, or accredited co-partner, may initiate a project that may consist of any or a combination of the following components: capacity-building measures, business enhancement and adaptation measures, just transition measures, product development and innovation measures, and reward systems and productivity improvement measures.

The application shall be signed by the duly authorized representative of the proponent and addressed to the DOLE Regional Office where the project shall be implemented.

If the project proposal consists of several parts to be implemented in different regions, the application shall be filed in the DOLE Regional Office where the initial or main part of the project shall be implemented and the DOLE Central Office, through the Bureau of Local Employment.

DOLE regional offices where parts or phases of the proposed project will be implemented shall also be copy-furnished.

The DOLE Regional Director and the duly authorized representative of the proponent or accredited co-partner shall execute a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to implement an approved