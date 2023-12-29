DOLE vows to promote welfare of caregivers

CLARK FREEPORT — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) expressed support to the government’s thrust in promoting decent employment for caregivers and protecting them against abuse, harassment, violence, and economic exploitation through the Caregivers’ Welfare Act.

“This landmark legislation reflects the government’s commitment to recognizing and addressing the needs of Filipino caregivers who play an essential role in providing care and support to individuals and families,” DOLE said.

The agency underscored the country’s significant stride in advancing the well-being of caregivers through the issuance of Republic Act No. 11965 or the Caregivers’ Welfare Act.

The law, which is expected to benefit the growing number of Filipino caregivers, is consistent with the outcomes and strategies provided in the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 and the Philippine Labor and Employment Plan 2023-2028, particularly in promoting and protecting the fundamental principles and rights at work, the DOLE stressed.

Through the Bureau of Local Employment (BLE) and Bureau of Working Conditions (BWC), DOLE actively participated during the consultation and crafting of the Caregivers’ Welfare Act, providing valuable inputs and expertise to ensure the comprehensive and effective coverage of the law.

The act applies to caregivers who are employed and working within the country in private homes, nursing or care facilities, and other residential settings as well as those who are directly hired by the employer or placed through the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) or Private Employment Agency (PEA).

The law ensures that caregivers have the right to fair compensation, reasonable working hours, and a safe and supportive work environment.

It prioritizes caregivers’ health and safety, setting specific standards for employers to ensure a secure, healthy workplace, including rest periods, manageable workloads, and harassment protection.

Caregivers shall also have access and coverage to benefits under the Social Security System (SSS), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and Home Development Mutual Fund (Pag-IBIG), the law states.

A database of Filipino caregivers will be integrated into the PhilJobNet system, the Department’s automated job and applicant matching system with a centralized database maintained by the BLE.

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) was tasked to develop a system of continuing skills upgrading and reskilling to ensure that the standards of professional service provided by Filipino caregivers are excellent and globally competitive.

DOLE, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and TESDA assured to work hand in hand to facilitate the institutionalization of policies that prioritize the protection and welfare of Filipino caregivers.

The Caregivers’ Welfare Act was signed into law by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on November 23.

DOLE, in coordination with TESDA and other concerned agencies, was tasked to promulgate the implementing rules and regulations for the effective implementation of the law.