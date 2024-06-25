Dolores Flyover safe for light vehicles: DPWH, CPOSCO

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The City Public Order and Safety Coordinating Office (CPOSCO) of San Fernando and the Department of Public Works and Highways or DPWH on Monday afternoon said that the Dolores Flyover along the intersection of Jose Abad Santos Avenue and MacArthur Highway will not collapse and is safe for light vehicles.

The DPWH and CPOSCO issued the statement during the emergency meeting called by Mayor Vilma Caluag just a couple of hours after a netizen claimed on FB that the flyover may collapse soon and motorists should not use the structure as advised by the "TMG" or Traffic Management Group.

The city government in the same meeting confirmed that no office under the local government unit nor the DPWH issued the "advisory" and "warning."

Earlier, CPOSCO head Louie Clemente clarified that the office and the TMG had no hand on the FB post which spread around noon of Monday.

Clemente said the TMG has been integrated to

the CPOSCO and its office is situated under the same flyover.

He also said that the structural damages of the flyover had already been identified in recent inspections.

Clemente said the damaged portion of the bridge will have to be rechecked to allay the fears of motorists.

The official added that they decided to convene and check the flyover if there had been structural damage incurred since the DPWH and city officials conducted an inspection last month for the planned rehabilitation or replacement of the structure next year.

"The Dolores Flyover is safe for light vehicles but heavy trucks and buses remain prohibited from using it," authorities announced.

The DPWH Pampanga First District Engineering Office said it is currently conducting remedial measures and corrective interventions.

The CPOSCO, for its part, said it is monitoring the flyover 24/7.