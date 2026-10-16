Dong Gonzales faces 3 counts of graft

Former Pampanga Third District Representative Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr. is facing three counts of graft before the Sandiganbayan.

The cases are related to alleged conflict of interest involving government infrastructure projects.

The anti-graft court’s Judicial Records Division confirmed on Friday, October 16, that personnel from the Office of the Ombudsman had filed the cases.

The cases are scheduled for raffle among the Sandiganbayan divisions this afternoon to determine which divisions will handle them.

The Ombudsman had previously accused the former lawmaker, who has been linked to A.D. Gonzales Construction, of being a so-called “congtractor”—a term referring to lawmakers allegedly connected to construction firms that secure contracts from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Gonzales served as House Senior Deputy Speaker during the 19th Congress. | By Raymond Tasoy/CLTV36 News