Dong Gonzales open to Ombudsman probe

Former Third District Congressman Dong Gonzales said he is open to any investigation and insisted that a case previously filed against him was dismissed.

Gonzales issued the statement after Bilyonaryo News Channel reported that Ombudsman Boying Remulla said that they are investigating the former lawmaker over his alleged ties to A.D. Gonzales, Jr. Construction, a company that secured around ₱1.6 billion worth of flood-control projects.

In a Viber message he sent to CLTV36 News, Gonzales clarified that he has not received any notice from the Office of the Ombudsman about any investigation against him.

“While I welcome any inquiry on the matter, I am not aware of an ongoing Ombudsman formal investigation against me on prohibited interest,” Gonzales said.

According to the former congressman, the same issue had already been dismissed by the Ombudsman in 2023 for lack of merit.

“I recall that a case against me involving the same projects filed before the Ombudsman was dismissed sometime in 2023 for lack of merit,” Gonzales said.

The lawmaker added that the accusations being thrown at him appear to be merely recycled issues. (via Paulo Gee Santos, CLTV36 News)