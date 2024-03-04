Dong leads groundbreaking for new building in Mexico

MEXICO — Third District Representative Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr. led the groundbreaking for the 15-classroom building in Pandacaqui Elementary School here over the weekend.

Gonzales was joined by 3rd District Board member Mica Gonzales, Mexico Mayor Rudencio Gonzales and officials of the school and the barangay.

The elder Gonzales said the construction of the facility will boost the school’s capacity in terms of student number and learning space.

Board Member Gonzales said the school facility can accommodate 500 to 600 students.

She added that her father, Congressman Gonzales, had committed to improving and expanding the classroom buildings in Mexico.

The lawmaker led the capsule laying for the new building which shall commence construction this month.