Don’t let the tyrants rule the world

PETTY tyrants, these jeepney operator and drivers. They want their word rule over the transport world and get away sneering at our lameduck authorities.

The government agency in charge of transport is, as usual, weak and undecisive and bend at the whim of the operators and drivers.

The main cause of the controversy is the proposed jeepney modernization program which, according to the transport groups is too expensive and ambitious and therefore not affordable by most of them.

The government suggested that the drivers (and Operators) form cooperatives so that they can muster enough resources to merit loans from financial institutions and buy the modernized versions of the PUVs.

But the usually recalcitrant drivers did not buy the suggestion and vigorously advanced the notion that they could not afford the price of moderrn jeepneys and feared that they would be buried in debt and continue paying for the loans throughout their lives.

There is the impasse, so to speak, and the rest is the bone of contention of both parties-the drivers and operators on one hand and the transport authorities on the other. There seems to be no way to compromise and the reason is purely financial in nature.

Meanwhile, the lowly commuters are caught in the crossfire of the controversy. No transport, no work. No work, no pay. Sus!

# # #

Our transport officials led by Jaime Bautista, former chief of the Philippine Airlines, should think out of the box and reach a win-win solution to the recurring problems of transport strikes.

He should use his excellent management skills to arrive at doable solutions to the festering problems of the tyrant drivers/operators.

No blackmailing is necessary, period.