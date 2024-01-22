DOST engages Zambales students with science, tech

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) in Central Luzon is engaging students in Zambales province with science and technology via the Regional Mobile Science Centrum.

The mobile science centrum is currently at the Pagcor Multipurpose Evacuation Center in Barangay Taugtog in Botolan, Zambales.

This is a project under the Community Empowerment through Science Technology program which aims to build progressive, empowered and resilient rural communities.

On exhibit in the Regional Mobile Science Centrum are an air cannon, anti-gravity mirror, Archimedes’ screw, Bernoulli Blower, body beat, Cartesian diver, cloud rings, colored shadow, cyclone, gravity well, head on a platter, magic faucet, and momentum machine.

The exhibit also features Newton's cradle, pedal-powered generator, pendulum wave, plasma sphere, bubble rings, rope puzzle, Van de Graaff generator, Watch Me Pedal, and whisper dishes.

"As an interactive facility, the exhibit will build up interest and excitement to our students in science and technology and allow them to see how the principles learned in school are applied. Through this, we aim to engage visitors, particularly students, in science and technology, ” the DOST said.

The exhibit is open on weekdays from 8 am to 5 pm until February 25, 2024.