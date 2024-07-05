DOST gives P16.8-M for mobile command, control vehicle of NE

The DOST said the project is under the agency's Community Empowerment through Science and Technology program, which aims to strengthen disaster rescue operations of disaster Risk reduction and management offices of local government units.

The agency added that aside from disaster response and rescue, the mobile command and control vehicle could also be used for big events and unexpected situations like calamities, where monitoring is important.

"Through the MOCCOV, digitized and real-time monitoring will enable the disaster risk reduction and management office to conduct response at relief operations in affected areas," the DOST said.

The provincial government will oversee the staffing, maintenance and operation of the mobile command and control vehicle.