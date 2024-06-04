DOST, Pampanga ink science exhibit pact

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The Provincial Government of Pampanga and the Department of Science and Technology Region 3 (DOST-3) signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) on Tuesday, June 3, at the Sangguniang Panlalawigan session hall for the hosting of the Mobile Science Centrum in the province.

Mobile Science Centrum is a roving exhibit promoting public awareness, especially among schools, of the importance of science, technology, and innovation (STI).

The roving exhibit features 22 interactive exhibits showcasing technologies to appreciate STI better.

The MOA was signed between Governor Dennis Pineda and Regional Director Dr. Julius Caesar V. Sicat.

The DOST said the exhibits run with the theme "Bringing Science Closer to the People through Interactive Science Exhibits,"

“These exhibits will simplify complex scientific concepts, eliminating the need for students to travel to Manila to experience such exhibits,” the DOST said.

The DOST-3 Mobile Science Centrum will be available on October this year with the venue set at the San Isidro Evacuation Center in Magalang town.