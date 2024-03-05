DOST supports researchers with P500K funding program

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) in Central Luzon is now accepting research proposals with a P500,000 backing under the Regional Research Fund (RRF).

On Monday, the DOST Central Luzon Health Research and Development Consortium said the RRF aims to empower new researchers by providing financial support of up to P500,000 for projects aligned with the Regional Health Research Priorities 2023-2028.

An initiative of the Philippine Council for Health Research and Development, health research topics cover non-communicable diseases, communicable diseases, nutrition and food security, technology and innovations for health; as well as maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health.

Also qualified for funding are subjects on disaster risk reduction and management and climate change adaptation for health, mental health and substance abuse, health systems strengthening, health promotion and education, and financial risk protection.

Research proposals that address priority health problems or issues identified in the National Unified Health Research Agenda of the Philippine National Health Research System are also qualified under the program.

Eligible applicants for RRF projects are regular staff and faculty members of research institutes, medical and allied health sciences, hospitals, and other health-related agencies.

Medical residents of hospitals may also submit proposals under the supervision of experienced researchers affiliated with the same institution.