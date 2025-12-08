Pampanga

DOST to turn over locally designed weapon system to DND

PARTNERSHIP. Maj. Gen. Adonis Bajao, then-Philippine Army (PA) vice commander (right), shakes hands with Department of Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum (left) during the signing ceremony for Project COBRA at the World Trade Center, Pasay City on Nov. 23, 2022. Project COBRA is set to be turned over to the Department of National Defense on Thursday (Dec. 11, 2025) in a ceremony at Camp O' Donnel, Capas, Tarlac. (Photo courtesy of the Philippine Army)
PARTNERSHIP. Maj. Gen. Adonis Bajao, then-Philippine Army (PA) vice commander (right), shakes hands with Department of Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum (left) during the signing ceremony for Project COBRA at the World Trade Center, Pasay City on Nov. 23, 2022. Project COBRA is set to be turned over to the Department of National Defense on Thursday (Dec. 11, 2025) in a ceremony at Camp O' Donnel, Capas, Tarlac. (Photo courtesy of the Philippine Army)
Published on

MANILA – The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) will turn over later this week a locally designed automated weapon system to the Department of National Defense (DND) for the use of the Philippine Army (PA).

The turnover ceremony for the Controller Battle-Ready Armament (COBRA) will be held on Thursday at Camp O' Donnel in Capas, Tarlac, according to PA spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala on Monday.

"The COBRA, an output of the R&D (Research & Development) implemented by the DOST-Metals Industry Research and Development Center (MIRDC), is ready for adoption by the PA," Dema-ala said in an advisory.

COBRA is a locally designed gun mount capable of carrying .50 caliber machine guns that can be fitted in the PA's various armored vehicles.

On Nov. 23, 2022, the PA and the DOST-MIRDC signed an agreement regarding COBRA's development.

COBRA highlights the DOST's commitment to help the PA bolster its Self-Reliant Defense Program. (PNA)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph