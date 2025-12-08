DOST to turn over locally designed weapon system to DND

MANILA – The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) will turn over later this week a locally designed automated weapon system to the Department of National Defense (DND) for the use of the Philippine Army (PA).

The turnover ceremony for the Controller Battle-Ready Armament (COBRA) will be held on Thursday at Camp O' Donnel in Capas, Tarlac, according to PA spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala on Monday.

"The COBRA, an output of the R&D (Research & Development) implemented by the DOST-Metals Industry Research and Development Center (MIRDC), is ready for adoption by the PA," Dema-ala said in an advisory.

COBRA is a locally designed gun mount capable of carrying .50 caliber machine guns that can be fitted in the PA's various armored vehicles.

On Nov. 23, 2022, the PA and the DOST-MIRDC signed an agreement regarding COBRA's development.

COBRA highlights the DOST's commitment to help the PA bolster its Self-Reliant Defense Program. (PNA)