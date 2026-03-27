DOT-3 aligns programs amid energy emergency

In response to the government’s declaration of a state of national energy emergency, tourism officials in Central Luzon said they are reviewing and adjusting their programs.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr. formalized the declaration on March 24, 2026 through Executive Order No. 110, citing tensions in the Middle East that could disrupt the country’s energy supply.

The order outlines measures to mitigate potential impacts on critical sectors, including transportation, food, industry, and livelihoods.

On Friday, March 27, on the sidelines of the ongoing Gulis exhibit and Dukit ning Maleldo at Matuang Bale Café and Capampangan Arts Studio, City of San Fernando, Department of Tourism (DOT) Region III Director Richard Daenos acknowledged the situation and its potential impact on the tourism sector.

Daenos said his office is currently coordinating with the DOT central office to ensure that policies and programs remain responsive.

He added that an existing “Regional Development Plan” is already underway and must not be disrupted.

Daenos emphasized the need to integrate resiliency programs into strategies, noting that most tourism activities in the region remain “locally driven.”

Daenos outlined DOT-3’s response through a comprehensive “Tourism Resiliency Program.”

“We are prioritizing three key areas to strengthen tourism in Central Luzon,” Daenos said. “First, the revitalization of local tourism programs. This means enhancing community-based initiatives, improving destination readiness, and promoting domestic travel circuits that showcase the unique cultural, historical, and natural assets of our region.”

The DOT 3 chief also cited the promotion of investment targeting markets such as Japan and South Korea.

“These campaigns aim to sustain visitor arrivals and reinforce Central Luzon’s position in the global tourism market," Daenos said.

He also mentioned the expansion of tourism training programs focused on human capital development.

“By upskilling tourism workers, improving service excellence, and fostering innovation in product development, we aim to generate sustainable livelihood opportunities and strengthen the overall tourism value chain," Daenos said.

Through these interventions, the official said DOT-3 is building a resilient tourism sector, one that is responsive to change, empowered by its people, and capable of sustaining long-term growth for the region.

The programs are expected to help Central Luzon's tourism thrive amid global challenges.

| Via Tristan Jingco