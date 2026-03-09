DOT, BCDA forge partnership for sports tourism at NCC

The Department of Tourism (DOT) and the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) have forged a partnership to strengthen sports tourism in New Clark City and its world-class sports facilities.

Through this partnership, BCDA will be able to tap DOT’s integrated marketing capabilities and extensive global network to promote its sports facilities and destinations.

Tourism Secretary Cristina Frasco and BCDA President Joshua Bingcang led the memorandum of agreement for the project.

The initiative will enable the BCDA to stage local and international sporting events and activities that will enhance tourism growth while spurring broader economic development in Tarlac and surrounding communities.

“The areas under BCDA's stewardship present opportunities for tourism growth. New Clark City, in particular, has demonstrated capacity to host major sporting events, and successfully so, Frasco said.

"With its modern sports facilities and integrated development, it is well positioned to strengthen the Philippines’ role in sports tourism,” she added.