DOT launches PH Golf Experience in Clark

The Department of Tourism (DOT) launches the Philippine Golf Experience with a ceremonial tee-off, led by Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco at the Mimosa Plus Golf Course in Clark, Pampanga on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.

The event followed the Philippine government’s push to develop and position the country as the next premier destination for golfers.

The Philippines has more than 100 golf courses spread across Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao, with the Santa Barbara Golf Course in Iloilo province built in 1907, deemed as the oldest.

"We have always known that the Philippines, with its stunning landscapes, its vibrant culture and its warm hospitality, together with more than 100 quality golf courses across our islands, has all the makings of the world-class golf destination," Frasco said.

She said golf is a high-value, low-impact form of tourism "that draws travelers to stay longer and spend more and engage more deeply with our destinations, not to mention to come back again and again."

" It's no coincidence that we're launching here in Clark. With its international airport, its world class facilities, and now the premium quality of the Mimosa Plus Golf Course, Clark shows us the future we envision in Philippine tourism— one that is globally-competitive yet inclusive in its opportunities for the Filipino people," Frasco added. Joyce Rocamora/PNA