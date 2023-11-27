DOT regional offices unite for Art in the Park North Luzon

BAGUIO CITY -- Regional offices of the Department of Tourism (DOT) in North Luzon collaborated for the Art in the Park North Luzon, a vibrant celebration that showcases the rich talents of artists from the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Regions I, II, and

This unique event was featured as part of the DOTs 2nd North Luzon Travel Expo (NLTE) held on November 24 to 27 2023.

As the host region for the three-day expo, DOT-CAR headed by Director Jovita Ganongan expressed gratitude to local artisans who brought their heart and soul into their artworks, converging in Baguio City, the country's first member-city of the prestigious UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

Ganongan praised the city's thriving creative community, saying "Ed like to say that your commitment to your craft and dedication to creating beauty is truly inspiring. You are actually making Baguio City beautiful. Without your creativity, then Baguio City would have not been declared a UNESCO Creative City, so please give yourself a round of applause."

DOT Region 1 Director Joseph Francisco Ortega thanked the stakeholders who have extended their support to the NLTE as early as its first edition last year.

He expressed hopes that the Art in the Park North Luzon collaboration between the DOT and the City Government of Baguio City becomes a platform for self expression for the featured artists.

"They're also looking for a way to express their feelings and as well as their art so that it can be manifested in our surroundings, lalo na po sa magandang place na ito gaya ng Cordilleras," Ortega said.

DOT-3 Director Richard Daenos, on the other hand, said he hopes that the Art in the Park North Luzon inspires budding artists and aspiring artists to develop their crafts and spread their creativity.

"Our artists are one of the many reasons why we love the Philippines. The tourism industry continues to thrive in our country because of their works and their unique view of the world," Daenos said. Source: DOT