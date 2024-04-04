DOT sets 'Food Talks' in Clark on April 23

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Department of Tourism (DOT) in Central Luzon announced on Tuesday the holding of "Food Talks 2024: Beyond Borders, Filipino Flavors on a Global Plate" on April 23, 2024 from 8 AM to 6 PM at Hilltop Mimosa - Quest Plus Conference Center in Clark Freeport.

The DOT said the event is part of the celebration of "Buwan ng Kalutong Pilipino" or Filipino Food Month this April, mandated by Malacañang Proclamation No. 469.

"This yearly activity aims to promote the diversity and richness of Filipino cuisine. Food Talks 2024 serves as a pivotal platform for fostering academic discourse and engaging in social dialogue surrounding food-related topics. From delving into the nuances of palengke tours to examining the global positioning of Filipino Cuisine, Food Talks 2024 embodies our commitment to celebrating the Filipino Food Month," the DOT said.

The agency added that Food Talks 2024 will explore the diversity of food culture, culinary traditions, and gain a deeper understanding of the gastronomic landscape of Pampanga.

Culinary experts will be sharing their knowledge through a series of discourses particularly on the unique flavors, techniques, and stories that define Kapampangan cuisine.

The program is expected provide the participants an opportunity for interdisciplinary collaboration in the study of culinary heritage and gastronomy.

"Let us celebrate the culinary richness of Central Luzon with Food Talks 2024," the agency said.