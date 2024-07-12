DOT: Support Angeles City's World Culinary Awards bid

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Tourism (DOT) Central Luzon Office has called for public support to the bid of Angeles City in the World Culinary Awards.

The local government of the highly urbanized city, headed by Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr., is vying for the nomination under the “Asia’s Best Emerging Culinary City Destination” category.

The DOT said the city has been shortlisted through the submission of their dossier, as well as its visibility in activities related to gastronomy.

For this year’s edition of the World Culinary Awards, Angeles City will represent the Philippines in competing against other culinary hotspots, including Hanoi in Vietnam, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Kyoto in Japan, and Taipei in Taiwan.

Referred to as the "Oscars of the travel industry,” the World Culinary Awards is the sister event of the World Travel Awards, which was established in 1994. It recognizes excellence in travel and tourism.

“This will be a good brand for the Philippines to highlight that our food is world-class. Our [culinary] processes really need to take center stage in the global map,” the DOT said.

Angeles City is famous for its sisig and other cuisine, and the public may support the city by voting online.

To vote, individuals may register at worldculinaryawards.com/register, and then navigate to the Nominees 2024 section after completing the registration.

Under the Asia category, voters may find and click on Asia’s Best Emerging Culinary City Destination 2024, then select Angeles City, Pampanga (Philippines) to cast their vote.