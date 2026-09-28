DoTr: Angeles rail segment reaches 90% land acquisition

Land acquisition for the Malolos-Clark Railway Project has reached 78 percent, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) said.

This development marks significant progress from just 10 percent in April 2025, the agency added.

DOTr Assistant Secretary for Right-of-Way and Site Acquisition Irish “IC” Calaguas said right-of-way acquisition for the rail segment in Angeles City is now 90 percent complete, while acquisition in Barangay Dolores, City of San Fernando, has reached 78 percent.

The Malolos-Clark segment is part of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR), a major rail project designed to connect Malolos, Bulacan with Clark and other areas in Central Luzon.

The DOTr is targeting partial operations of the Malolos-Clark segment by 2028.

Once operational, the railway is expected to provide a faster transportation and help ease road congestion along the corridor.

In Angeles City, the NSCR Angeles Station in Pulungbulu is also targeted for completion by 2028. This is expected to expand the city's connectivity to the regional railway network.