DOTr bares P1 to P2 fare hike for jeepneys

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced on Tuesday a P1 provisional increase in the base fare of traditional passenger jeepneys, and P2 increase for modern jeepneys based on the recommendation of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

DOTR Secretary Giovanni Lopez said with the approved provisional fare hike, traditional jeepneys will charge P14 for the first 4 kilometers while modern jeepneys P17 base fare.

Lopez said more details on the fare increases will be issued by the LTFRB.

The DOTr's announcement came as diesel prices increased by P20.40 to P23.90 per liter; gasoline P12.90 to P16.60 per liter; and kerosene by P6.90 to P8.90 per liter on Tuesday, March 17, in what the Department of Energy branded as "historic highs."

The DOTr's announcement also preempted transport group Piston's bid to file a petition this month for a P5 increase in jeepney fares.

The group is set to hold a transport strike in the National Capital Region and other parts of the country starting March 19, 2026 to protest the continuous oil price hikes.

Piston National President Mody Floranda said in a separate interview that should the price of diesel reach P120 per liter, the impact on the livelihood of jeepney drivers would be "huge."

"A driver who consumes 30 liters per day will lose P3,600. Even the P5,000 subsidy for jeepney drivers and operators is not enough even for two days, given the huge impact of the fuel prices on their livelihoods," he said.