DOTr, BCDA forge pact for cargo in Clark airport

The Clark International Airport (CRK) is set to be one of the country’s premier hubs for industrial, manufacturing, transport and other services.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) and Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) signed an agreement on Thursday to advance the air transport and logistics services industry.

Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the agreement is crucial in Central Luzon as it will promote the country’s aviation and aerospace sectors, benefitting passengers and the economy.

“This will foster market access and opportunities in Central Luzon. But more than anything, there will be new economic activities because of the IMT,” Lopez said.

This was echoed by BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang.

“This will bring in more manufacturing activity and more transport enterprises linked to Clark International Airport. It also means a bigger economic contribution from Clark. Our role at BCDA is to make sure the right infrastructure is in place so the airport can expand, and logistics and transport firms can operate here with ease," Bingcang said.

Under the agreement, the DOTr and BCDA, along with the CRK’s private operator, Luzon International Premiere Airport Development (LIPAD) Corp., will establish a location for the Industrial, Manufacturing, Transport (IMT) business and related services at the airport.

The deal will likewise study and explore the feasibility of implementing incentive programs to attract and establish IMT businesses and related services.

Lopez said the establishment of the IMT will spur tourism and economic activity in the region.