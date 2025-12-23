DOTr builds 16K houses for NSCR-affected folks

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is accelerating the completion of 16,575 housing units for families affected by the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) project.

The agency said the houses are targeted for completion by fourth quarter of 2026.

Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the DOTr, in coordination with other government agencies, is working to complete the housing projects as scheduled.

For the NSCR south segment, the DOTr is coordinating with the Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC) to provide in-city and near-city housing developments in San Pedro, Biñan, Santa Rosa, Calamba in Laguna, and Naic, Cavite.

These projects include Sining Residence II (1,920 units), Sining Residence I (528 units), The Meadows (2,030 units), Rizal Ville (2,130 units), and a housing project in Naic, Cavite with 5,452 units.

In the north segment, the DOTr is working with the National Housing Authority (NHA) on three relocation sites in Pampanga and one in Bulacan.

These projects aim to relocate 4,515 informal settler families in Angeles City, City of San Fernando, Pampanga, and Calumpit, Bulacan.

Transportation Assistant Secretary for Right of Way and Site Acquisition IC Calaguas and SHFC Engineer Renalyn Nacpil conducted site inspections to monitor the project's progress and ensure timely completion.

The 147-kilometer NSCR System will run from Clark International Airport in Pampanga to Calamba, Laguna.

Once completed, the railway is expected to reduce travel time between Clark and Calamba to less than 2.5 hours from the current four hours by land.

The NSCR will include the country’s first Airport Express Service, connecting Clark to Makati in less than an hour and to Alabang in less than 1 hour and 15 minutes. It will also integrate with the Metro Manila Subway through through-train operations.

The 35-station rail system is expected to generate about 350,000 jobs during construction and operations and serve nearly one million passengers daily.