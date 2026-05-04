DOTr builds relocation site for NSCR-affected families

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is implementing a housing project for families affected by the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) in Calumpit, Bulacan.

The groundbreaking ceremonies were recently led by Bulacan Vice Governor Alex Castro, DOTr Assistant Secretary for Right of Way Acquisition for Rail and Road IC Calaguas, Calumpit Mayor Glorime Faustino, and Vice Mayor Zacharias Candelaria.

Castro thanked DOTr for the Casa El Pueblo and El Nuevo de Calumpit housing projects in Barangay Calumpang.

The vice governor said coordination between national agencies and local government units is necessary to manage the social impact of large infrastructure projects.

The housing developments are part of the government’s effort to support families displaced by the NSCR, a major railway system designed to connect key areas in Central Luzon and Metro Manila.

The railway project requires the acquisition of land along its route, affecting residential communities in several provinces, including Bulacan.

The DOTr said it has been working with other government agencies and local government units to identify relocation sites and develop housing communities.

The projects are intended to provide affected families with permanent shelter while ensuring proximity to essential services such as schools, health facilities, and transport links.

The NSCR is one of the flagship infrastructure programs of the national government aimed at improving mass transportation, reducing travel time, and supporting economic activity across regions.