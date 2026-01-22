DOTr chief thanks lawmaker for support on railway project

Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Giovanni Lopez thanked Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., for his support to the North-South Commuter Railway Extension (NSCR-Ex) Project.

Lopez emphasized the importance of cooperation between the local government, Congress, and the national government in the implementation of big-ticket infrastructure projects, such as the NSCR-Ex.

Lopez issued his statement during the Pre-Cast I Girder Installation Ceremony held on January 20, 2026.

Lazatin, who served as Angeles City Mayor from 2019 to 2025 before being elected as congressman, said he has worked closely with the DOTr to help the agency coordinate with local communities and secure right-of-way within the city.

“Nagpapasalamat din ako kay Secretary Banoy at sa buong pamunuan ng DOTr sa pakikipagtulungan sa atin nung tayo ay Mayor pa na makipag-coordinate sa mga tatamaang properties ng NSCR-Ex sa Angeles City,” Lazatin said.

The NSCR-Ex Project is a 147-kilometer commuter rail system that will traverse the island of Luzon, running from Capas, Tarlac to Calamba, Laguna.

It is comprised of the NSCR Clark Extension Project, also known as the Malolos Clark Railway Project (MCRP) and the NSCR Calamba Extension Project, also known as the North South Railway Project–South Line Commuter (NSRP-SC).

The Malolos-Valenzuela line is expected to open in 2027, while the Clark-Malolos span is expected to be completed in 2028.

The agency said the NSCR-Ex Project is expected to be completed by 2032.