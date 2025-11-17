DOTr, NHA to build NSCR relocation site in Angeles

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the National Housing Authority (NHA) said they will build the country’s first medium-rise relocation project in Angeles City for residents affected by the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) project.

The agencies stated that they were directed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to provide residents basic facilities and ensure their safety.

Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said he welcomed this development.

He added that President Marcos wants affected residents to live in community spaces with an adequate and decent living environment.

“Ang sabi ng Pangulong Marcos dapat masiguro natin na ‘yung mga kababayan nating maapektuhan ng mga transport projects ay mailipat sa disenteng tirahan na may basic facilities gaya ng tubig at kuryente para matiyak yung kanilang maayos na pamumuhay,” Lopez said.

Located on a 2.6-hectare site in Barangay Cutud, the relocation site will feature eight four-story buildings, each with 94 units.

These can accommodate 621 families who are occupying the Philippine National Railways (PNR) right-of-way as informal settlers.

DOTr Assistant Secretary for Right of Way and Site Acquisition (ROWSA) IC Calaguas and lawyer John Bernardo of the NHA conducted an inspection of the site last week.

Calaguas said each complex, valued at ?1.2 million, will include essential amenities like a daycare center, rural health unit, and elementary school to support the community’s needs.

The agencies said the construction is set to start by March 2026. The project is expected to be completed by April 2027.

The government is set to relocate 2,640 families affected by the NSCR’s northern segment.

The government is planning to construct other relocation sites in San Fernando, Pampanga and Calumpit in Bulacan to address the impact of the railway project, Calaguas added.

Pampanga 1st District Rep. Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr. and Mayor Carmelo "Jon" Lazatin II aired support to the initiative, to ensure swift social preparations for relocation and right-of-way (ROW) projects in Angeles City.