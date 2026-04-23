DOTR: NSCR North ROW acquisition now at 65%

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) have concluded a three-day write workshop in Clark, Pampanga recently, producing 345 finalized expropriation cases — the largest single batch processed in the history of the department.

This is in response to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to fast-track the construction and completion of the country's major transport infrastructure projects.

Securing right-of-way has been one of the major hurdles in transport project implementation, with land acquisition delays frequently disrupting construction schedules and timelines.

Transportation Secretary Banoy Lopez said the mass drafting of expropriation pleadings will significantly expedite land acquisition along the Clark–Malolos corridor for the North South Commuter Railway Project (NSCR) as well as the critical sites for the Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP).

Since March 2025, DOTr said it has recorded substantial progress in securing right-of-way for the NSCR North section, with acquisition rising sharply from 7.59 percent in 2025 to 65.5 percent to date, all in just one year.

"Sa partnership nating ito with OSG, lalong mapapabilis ang right-of-way at site acquisition para sa mga big ticket projects ng DOTr. Kailangan na natin ito paspasan para umandar na ang konstruksyon ng mga transport projects at mapakinabangan na ng mga pasahero," Lopez said.

With 191 attendees, the write workshop is considered to be the largest in DOTr history, setting a new benchmark for departmental participation and project scope.

Transportation Assistant Secretary for Right-of-Way and Site Acquisition IC Calaguas emphasized the significance of the legal pleadings finalized during the session, which cover land parcels essential to the advancement of the country's flagship rail projects.

"These are all crucial right-of-way parcels for NSCR and MMSP. To the men and women of OSG, please continue to be our partner in attaining 100 percent right-of-way for our rail projects," Calaguas said.

On behalf of Lopez, Undersecretary for Railways TJ Batan led the closing of the write workshop, commending the collective efforts of DOTr and OSG in advancing the Department's right-of-way agenda for its major rail initiatives.

"This one is for the books, and to everyone who have been a part of this, Asec. IC, our OSG po, maraming maraming salamat po for always supporting and being there for the DOTr, for the Rail program. And together po, matatapos din natin ito. So maraming maraming salamat po," said Batan.

For informal settler families, 1,537 out of 2,647 affected households, or 58.51 percent, have already received compensation.

The NSCR North section, covering the Malolos–Clark segment, is targeted to be operational by 2028, while the southern section is expected to be completed by 2031.

For the MMSP, cleared right-of-way has surged from 51 percent to 90.80 percent to date. The project is expected to be completed by 2032.