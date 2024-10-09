DOTR: NSCR Project Phase 1 completed

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Wednesday announced the completion of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) Project Phase 1 covering Malolos-Valenzuela Viaduct.

DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista said this is the first part of the NSCR to be completed since the project started in 2018.

He said that the completed portion, stretching 28.02 kilometers, is now ready for the installation of the rails and electro-mechanical provisions, with the fabricated girders on the last span in the Bocaue, Bulacan portion put in place.

The rails for the NSCR Project Phase 1 will be installed in the coming months, to facilitate the operation of trains from Clark International Airport in Pampanga to Calamba, Laguna and vice-versa.

The DOTr is targeting the partial operation of the Valenzuela to Clark airport in the last part of 2027 or the first part of 2028.

The NSCR is a P873.6 billion project of the national government, supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency and Asian Development Bank. It aims to ferry some 800,000 commuters upon completion and full operation.