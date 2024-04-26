DOTR opens CRK check-in facility at SM City Clark

CLARK FREEPORT -- Stakeholders of the Clark International Airport (CRK) welcomed a recent move by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to establish the City Check-In Facility at SM City Clark.

The agency said this is part of government’s efforts to make air travel as safe and comfortable as possible for the flying public.

"We are deeply honored to be part of this collaboration to set up a city check-in facility. With the added convenience of checking in prior to reaching the airport, this will truly enhance CRK's appeal as an airport of choice while showcasing Clark's vibrant location," Noel Manankil, president of the Luzon International Premier Airport Development Corporation (LIPAD), the operator of Clark International Airport.

The City Check-In Facility was established following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding today by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), the Department of Tourism-Region 3 (DOT-3), the Clark Development Corporation (CDC), the Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC), LIPAD, Premier Central Inc., and Plaza Premium Lounge CRK Inc.

The setting up of the check-in facility is one of the improvements of the CRK facilities.

The agency said the initative is congruent with Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista's commitment to "deliver comfortable, accessible, safe, sustainable, and affordable transportation by elevating the country's transport systems to global standards."

"This collaboration under the dynamic leadership of the involved agencies is a template for further undertaking of other sectors to provide seamless air travel in the country. Let us all work for one Philippine aviation," Transportation Undersecretary Roberto Lim said.

CIAC President Arrey Perez said the establishment of the City Check-In Facility is an additional assistance to passengers departing through the CRK.

“The check-in facility inside a popular mall will definitely have a positive impact because, more than just an additional service, it will add to the convenience of CRK passengers,” Perez said.

The signing was also witnessed by DOT Assistant Secretary for Tourism Development Warner Andrada .

"The facility will showcase and promote tourism in the regions and the project aligns with the DOT's efforts to ensure convenience among travelers to further boost tourism in the country," Andrada said.

Other signatories in the Memorandum of Understanding include Steven Lim, Plaza Premium Group's Regional General Manager for Southeast Asia; and Steven Tan, SM Supermalls President.