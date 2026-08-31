DOTr ROW team unblocks hurdles in PH rail projects

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has lauded its right-of-way team for unblocking hurdles in the country's major transport projects, including the North-South Commuter Railway Project.
The agency's right of way and site acquisition team is headed by Assistant Secretary IC Calaguas.
A story published by The Situation Report said that according to DOTr Secretary Giovanni "Banoy" Lopez, Calaguas is the first official to hold such a position in the agency -- focused exclusively on land acquisition and site development.
Lopez, in an interview over DZRH News' Special on August 29, which is part of the DZRH SONA 2026 Series, said ROW issues have been the single biggest cause of delays for decades, with ODA loans accumulating interest and ballooning in cost whenever land acquisition stalls civil works.
"Kapag nagkaproblema na tayo sa right-of-way, itong mga ODA loans natin, kahit bigyan pa tayo ng mahaba-habang grace period, kinakain na po 'yan. Kapag naantala po ang isang proyekto because of right-of-way, wala pa pong civil works ëyan, tumatakbo na po metro ng interest, suspension of works, prolongation cost, financing cost, lahat na po ng cost," Lopez told DZRH.
He added that Calaguas' appointment, first made under then-Secretary Vince Dizon, established "not just a single point of responsibility but a single point of accountability," working daily with the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG).
Lopez also credited the Accelerated and Reformed Right-of-Way Act (ARROW Act / RA 12289), signed by President Marcos on September 12, 2025, for resolving the long-standing ROW blockage in Corinthians, Quezon City for the Metro Manila Subway. The law also allows underground entry beyond 40 meters depth for subway projects.
Combined, the reforms have pushed the Metro Manila Subway's ROW completion to 90%, with other major rail projects also reporting progress after years of stagnation. (Press Release)