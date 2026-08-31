DOTr ROW team unblocks hurdles in PH rail projects

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has lauded its right-of-way team for unblocking hurdles in the country's major transport projects, including the North-South Commuter Railway Project.

The agency's right of way and site acquisition team is headed by Assistant Secretary IC Calaguas.

A story published by The Situation Report said that according to DOTr Secretary Giovanni "Banoy" Lopez, Calaguas is the first official to hold such a position in the agency -- focused exclusively on land acquisition and site development.