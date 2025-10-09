DOTr secures right-of-way between Calumpit and Clark

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) said it has secured right-of-way (ROW) in six areas from Calumpit, Bulacan to Clark, Pampanga.

The agency said this development is expected to speed up the completion of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR).

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed the DOTr to streamline land acquisition process for big-ticket transport projects to expedite construction of critical infrastructure aimed at easing the plight of commuters, the DOTR said.

Transportation Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the ROW acquisition will continue to address long standing bottlenecks.

“We extend our gratitude to local government units in these critical areas where we will construct the NSCR, particularly those in Angeles City, Mabalacat City, City of San Fernando, Apalit, Minalin, Sto. Tomas, Calumpit, Malolos, and the provinces of Pampanga and Bulacan, for their invaluable support and cooperation in making this project possible,” Lopez said.

The six ROW properties are situated in Clark International Airport; SM City Clark; Barangay Pulungbulo in Angeles City; Barangay Sto. Nino in San Fernando; Barangay. San Vicente in Apalit; and Barangay Iba Este in Calumpit.

The agency disclosed that the construction of the Malolos Station is nearing completion.

Lopez cited the strong support and cooperation of local government units in Pampanga and Bulacan.

He also lauded the efforts of the Right-of-Way and Site Acquisition (ROWSA) Team, led by DOTr Assistant Secretary IC Calaguas for speeding up the process of land acquisition.

Lopez expressed confidence that all ROW requirements for the northern section of the NSCR Malolos to Clark will be completed by mid-2026.

The DOTr said it is targeting to complete ROW acquisition for nine stations in the southern section of the railway by December 2025, including those in Biñan, Cabuyao, Sta. Rosa, EDSA, Sucat, Muntinlupa, FTI, Blumentritt, and Sta. Mesa.

The agency also said that it is fast-tracking the utility relocation of the NSCR’s southern segment by December 2025, alongside the Banlic Depot, with ROW acquisition already at 98 percent.

“Minamadali na talaga natin ang right of way at konstruksyon ng ating railway ayon sa direktiba ng Pangulong Marcos,” Lopez said.