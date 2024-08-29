DoTr seeks additional budget for bike lanes

CLARK FREEPORT -- The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is seeking an additional budget to fund the agency’s active transport projects, especially bike lanes.

This was gleaned during the House Committee on Appropriation’s deliberations of the DOTr budget for 2025 on Wednesday.

Transportation Undersecretary for Road Transport and Infrastructure Andy Ortega said the agency is asking for P2.59 billion funding for additional bike lanes, as well as upgrade and maintenance of other bike lanes, and end-of-trip facilities.

“Ang total budget po na hiningi namin for 2025 is P2.595 billion for us to achieve not only ‘yong additional bike lanes but also to upgrade ‘yong existing at saka maglalagay po kami ng certain end of trip cycling facilities,” Ortega said.

For 2025, the transport agency said it is looking to establish at least 260 kilometers of dedicated lanes for cyclists.

The DOTr added that it is keen on establishing a total of 2,400 kilometers of bike lanes by year 2028.

“So, definitely we will be asking the Congress na madagdagan po [ang budget] for us to achieve the objective to have around more than 2,000 total bike lanes nationwide,” Ortega said.

The active transport project will focus on major cities and other adjacent municipalities in the country.

This is expected to encourage an active and sustainable lifestyle among Filipinos, the DOTR said.

Aside from cycling, the DOTR said it is also constructing walkways to ensure the safety of pedestrians.

Active transport is in line with the National Transport Policy (NTP) and the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 (PDP).