DOTr targets site acquisition for 19 NSCR south stations

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) said it is targeting the acquisition of right of way and sites for 19 stations in the southern portion of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) project by the first quarter of 2026.

DOTr Assistant Secretary for Right of Way and Site Acquisition (ROWSA) Irish "IC" Calaguas said the department aims to acquire 895 lots and relocate 893 informal settler families.

To mitigate the impact, the affected families will be relocated to designated areas in coordination with the Socialized Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC) under the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD).

The 19 stations slated for development are located in Blumentritt, España, Sta. Mesa, Paco, Taguig, Buendia, Edsa, Senate Station, Bicutan, FTI Station, Sucat, Alabang, Muntinlupa, Biñan, Sta. Rosa, San Pedro, Pacita, Cabuyao, Calamba, and Banlic Depot.

To expedite the process, DOTR Secretary Vince Dizon approved the hiring of 338 additional staff to support the task.

President Ferdinand Marcos earlier directed the DOTr to expedite the construction of the NSCR.

Dizon said the Clark-Malolos, part of the NSCR will be completed by the first quarter of 2028.

Once completed, travel time from Clark to Calamba will only take two hours.