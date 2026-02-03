DOTr thanks Pampanga solon for support to NSCR-Ex Clark

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) expressed its gratitude to Pampanga First District Rep. Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin, Jr. for his support to the North-South Commuter Railway Extension (NSCR-Ex) project in Clark Freeport.

The agency announced on Monday that the first main support beam or girder for the NSCR-Ex Clark Segment (Contract Package N-04) has been installed, in addition to the start of the rail welding at the Mabalacat Depot (Contract Package NS-01).

DOTr said this development is considered a milestone in the construction of the railway system.

DOTr Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the installation of the initial girder is particularly significant for the public, as people can now start witnessing massive concrete girders being installed in that segment of the NSCR.

The second milestone, the rail welding ceremony, signals that contractors are now ready to install and connect the permanent rails across the project site.

He underscored the crucial role played by local government units (LGUs) in completing the project, in terms of assistance in clearing right-of-way and other issues.

“I would like to extend my gratitude and respect to [Pampanga 1st District] Cong. [Carmelo] Lazatin, Jr. When we’re working with LGUs, project completion is faster. The LGU, the congressmen, the mayors, they are always indispensable partners of the national government,” Lopez said.

“This is not simply for DOTr; this is not simply for our Cabalens. But this is for the entire Filipino people,” he added.

The NSCR-Ex Contract Package N-04 involves the construction and civil engineering for around 6.5 km. of railway track structure, including the underground station at Clark International Airport (CRK).

It also includes the construction of the elevated viaduct and bridges, an underground tunnel leading to the CRK Station, and at-grade access to the NSCR depot.

Lazatin, for his part, said the local government is working closely with the DOTr.

The lawmaker added that they are coordinating with communities and securing right-of-way within the jurisdiction of Angeles City, Pampanga.

Once operational, the DOTr said NSCR-Ex will ease traffic congestion, lower transportation costs, and provide a safer, more comfortable daily commute for Filipino workers and their families.