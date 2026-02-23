DOTr to speed up construction of relocation site in Calumpit

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) said it is expediting the construction of relocation sites for families affected by the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) project in Bulacan and Pampanga.

Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the agency is working to ensure families can transfer to the sites as soon as possible.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed the DOTr, other government agencies, and local government units to fast-track the development of relocation areas with housing and basic community facilities.

The relocation site, “El Nuevo De Municipio de Calumpit,” is being developed by the agency in partnership with the local government.

The area can accommodate 637 families from Calumpit and Malolos in Bulacan, and Apalit and Minalin in Pampanga.

The road embankment leading to the site has been completed.

Construction is set to begin in April and targeted for completion in 2027.

The Calumpit municipal government was tasked to handle social preparation for relocating families.

The project include six four-storey buildings and facilities such as a basketball court, parks, and playgrounds.

Three relocation sites are being developed for the northern section of the NSCR—two in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga, and one in Cutud, Angeles City.

A total of 4,515 families will be relocated in the north, while 12,210 families will be relocated to the south.

Assistant Secretary for Right-of-Way and Site Acquisition IC Assistant Secretary IC Calaguas said her office is addressing concerns to avoid delays in the relocation sites and the NSCR project.

Calumpit Mayor Glorime Faustino, Calaguas, and other local officials recently inspected the relocation site.

Other relocation projects are being developed by DOTr in coordination with the National Housing Authority, Social Housing Finance Corporation, and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development.