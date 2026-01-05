DOTr warns public against fraudsters

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) warns the public against individuals claiming to officials of the agency and making unauthorized calls.

Based on reports, the agency said a fraudulent caller with the mobile number +639675241412 is posing as DOTr Undersecretary Ramon Reyes.

The fraudster reportedly calls regional directors of the Land Transportation Office to ask for their online banking details.

The DOTr emphasized that its officials, including undersecretaries, as well as its employees, will never ask for personal or online banking information under any circumstances.

The public is also reminded not to disclose any sensitive information over the phone.

All communications from the DOTr and its officials come from the agency’s verified channels.

The public is urged to remain vigilant and immediately report similar incidents to our commuter hotline at 09209643687. (PR)