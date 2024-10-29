Double Holiday Treat @SM Supermalls

It was a 2-day Yuletide celebration as SM City San Fernando Downtown and SM City Telabastagan unveiled their respective Christmas Centerpieces.
On October 24, 2024, SM City San Fernando Downtown lit its Christmas decors located at the mall's fourth floor.
Enjoy Christmas on Stacks centerpiece, a world of magic and elegance of Santa's Christmas gift boxes that highlights the 22-foot Santa Claus together with his elves and reindeers. Only at SM City San Fernando Downtown.
The ceremonial lighting was led by SM Supermalls AVP for North 5 Andrea Madlangbayan, DTI Assistant Regional Director/Provincial Director Elenita R. Ordonio, and SM City San Fernando Downtown Assistant Mall Manager Joana Marie L. Sibal.
On October 25 at the Atrium of SM City Telabastagan, the centerpiece's theme showcased a "Santa Toy & Pet Express". The gigantic Santa Claus sitting on a massive truck was placed next to a 30-foot-tall Christmas Tree and around them is a group of pets an embodiment of neighborhood vibe.The Santa Toy and Pet Express Park twinkled with its fantastic Christmas elements that will bring a delightful feeling to the neighborhood.
SM Supermalls Assistant Vice President Andrea Madlangbayan, DTI Asst Regional Director/Provincial Director Ms Elenita R. Ordonio, Mall Manager SM City Telabastagan Ma. Lana Erroba, City of San Fernando Tourism Officer Ching Pangilinan and Angeles City Vice Mayor Vicky Vega-Cabigting also attended the event.
"Sa hirap at ginhawa kasama natin ang SM. They support our local businesses, and entrepreneurs. Don natin makikita ang malasakit ng kaibigan. Kahit nagsasaya tayo ngayon may kalungkutan sa atin dahil sa mga kababayan natin sa Albay at sa ibang lugar sa Bicol region na dumadaan ngayon sa pagsubok, but SM is always there. As per Ms Andrea Madlangbayan, gumagawa daw ng paraan ang SM para makatulong sa mga nasalanta ng bagyong Kristine," Cabigting said.
"Kaya mahal natin ang SM dahil mshal nila tayo. May mga donation booth po sa mga SM branches, kung may extra po tayo ay tumulong po tayo. Let us give love and joy. Merry Christmas po in advance sa lahat," she added.