Double Holiday Treat @SM Supermalls

It was a 2-day Yuletide celebration as SM City San Fernando Downtown and SM City Telabastagan unveiled their respective Christmas Centerpieces.

On October 24, 2024, SM City San Fernando Downtown lit its Christmas decors located at the mall's fourth floor.

Enjoy Christmas on Stacks centerpiece, a world of magic and elegance of Santa's Christmas gift boxes that highlights the 22-foot Santa Claus together with his elves and reindeers. Only at SM City San Fernando Downtown.

The ceremonial lighting was led by SM Supermalls AVP for North 5 Andrea Madlangbayan, DTI Assistant Regional Director/Provincial Director Elenita R. Ordonio, and SM City San Fernando Downtown Assistant Mall Manager Joana Marie L. Sibal.