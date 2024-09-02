DPWH-3 braces for “Enteng”, habagat

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Department of Public Works and Highways said it has prepared precautionary measures against the possible impact of tropical storm “Enteng” and the southwest monsoon in the region.

On Monday, September 2, DPWH-3 Director Roseller Tolentino said he instructed district engineers to inspect infrastructure, especially in flood-prone areas.

Tolentino added that the DEs were also directed to prepare for immediate resource mobilization.

He said the agency’s Disaster Incident Management Teams have been activated to coordinate with affected local government units and emergency responders.

“District Engineering Offices (DEOs) have been ordered to ensure that all maintenance equipment and emergency supplies are ready for quick deployment. Public safety information is also being shared to keep residents informed of potential dangers,” Tolentino said.

He added that district engineers were instructed to document and report actions and key observations to the regional office to support quick decision-making and resource allocation.

According to the latest data from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Typhoon "Enteng" is forecasted to stay within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) until Thursday, September 4.

The typhoon is likely to impact parts of Central Luzon as it moves across the PAR towards Vietnam.