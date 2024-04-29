DPWH asked to expedite San Simon road upgrade

SAN SIMON — Mayor Abundio "Jun" Punsalan Jr. has urged the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to expedite the upgrading of the CDCP Road in Barangay San Agustin here.

Punsalan stressed the urgency of starting the construction works as the rainy season is approaching.

The portion of the CDCP Road suffered severe flooding during the onslaught of typhoons last year.

The floodwaters rose to around three feet, making the road impassable for cars and even small trucks.

Flooding nearly paralyzed the transport of commuters and basic goods around the area.

The road serves as access way from McArthur Highway going to North Luzon Expressway leading to Metro Manila, and Quezon Road which connects Pampanga to other provinces.

“Noon palang situational briefing with President BongBong Marcos pagkatapos ng bagyo, inapprove na agad ang budget kaya sana maimplement na agad ang project,” Punsalan said.

He added that nearby roads, private establishments, and communities have already raised their floor levels, leaving the CDCP Road at a lower elevation and more vulnerable to flooding.

“By June or July, lalakas na naman ang ulan kaya dapat talaga maumpisahan na para hindi na tayo abutin ng tag-ulan. Hindi lang po Simonians ang apektado kapag binaha na naman ang CDCP dahil main road ito,” Punsalan said.