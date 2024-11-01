DPWH asked to help in AC drainage clean-up

ANGELES CITY — Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr., has requested the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to provide the equipment for the Joint Drainage Declogging Operation througout the city.

In his letter addressed to Engineer Arnold Ocampo, head of the District Engineer of Pampanga 3rd DEO, Lazatin mentioned the schedule of declogging operation along Sto. Entierro Street and Barangay Balibago.

"This joint effort underscores our proactive approach to address drainage issues in the flood-prone areas, particularly in preparation this rainy season," Lazatin said.

Helen Ayro, Officer-in-Charge of the City Engineer’s Office, was assigned to work closely with DPWH to ensure efficient coordination and timely project completion, the mayor said.

The scheduled activities include the initial declogging of the drainage line between Burgos and Jesus Streets, focusing on the right side of the route leading to Holy Rosary Parish Church on Wednesday, October 30.

The mayor also mentioned rhe other dates --- October 31, 2024: Preparation of materials required for construction and repair; November 4, 2024: Excavation of sidewalks to install additional drainage inlets, with DPWH providing equipment and manpower, including a backhoe and six maintenance workers.

On November 5, 2024 onwards, Lazatin said they have set the fabrication and installation of essential drainage components, such as grills and reinforced steel structures, coordinated by the City Engineer’s Office.

The mayor also requested technical personnel from both the CEO and DPWH to conduct site surveys and provide recommendations for structural improvements along key routes, including the Angeles-Magalang Road and 1st Street in Barangay Balibago.

Lazatin met with the DPWH officials Rolando Gonzales, and Ma. Abigail Delos Reyes, on October 29, 2024, for the clean-up drive of canals.