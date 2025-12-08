DPWH asked to restore damaged dike in Arayat

Arayat Mayor Jeffrey Luriz and Pampanga Third District Representative Mica Gonzales appealed to Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon to take swift action on the damaged setback levee of the protective dike in Barangay Cupang, Arayat, Pampanga.

If not repaired promptly, the two officials said this critical flood deterrent infrastructure could pose danger to thousands of families in several towns.

Together with other municipal and provincial officials; and DPWH Central Luzon Office engineers, Luriz and Gonzales aired their concern.

The officials recently inspected following reports of large cracks in some portions of the set-back levee.

The DPWH Pampanga 1st District Engineering Office, in a press statement issued earlier, said it is currently addressing the damaged concrete slope protection and newly-constructed asphalt overlay.

The damage was attributed to structural fatigue from heavy trucks and equipment, as well as natural calamities such as rapid water flow and scouring, the DPWH statement said.

Luriz and Gonzales suggested the repair of the dike “by administration,” a move that will allow the DPWH to have a direct hand in the repair works.

The DPWH awarded the construction of Cupang dike, situated along Pampanga River, to LR Tiqui Construction in the amount of P124 million.

The rehabilitation of the breached dike included slope protection with steel sheet piles along the Apalit-Arayat section of the protective dike.

Thousands of families from Arayat, Sta. Ana, Mexico, Magalang benefit from the structure as there have been no major floodings reported since its rehabilitation 11 years ago.