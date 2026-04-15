DPWH bares plan to retrofit Mancatian bridge in Porac

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has announced plans to retrofit the Mancatian Bridge in Porac, Pampanga within three weeks to ensure its structural safety and restore full access to motorists.

DPWH Region III Director Arnold Ocampo said they will use carbon fiber materials to strengthen the bridge, which will be reopened to all types of vehicles once deemed safe.

The retrofit plan and traffic measures were discussed during a coordination meeting led by Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda with Mayor Trisha Angelie Capil and representatives of DPWH Region III, the Unified Project Management Office–Bridge Management Cluster, Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Region III, the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO), and the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB).

During the meeting, the officials discussed the bridge’s condition, traffic restrictions, and measures to minimize disruption to transport and essential services across Pampanga.

As of the moment, traffic restrictions will be implemented following safety assessments and technical evaluations.

Only light vehicles weighing up to 3,500 kilograms will be allowed to pass starting April 17, 2026, under an executive order issued by the Porac local government.

However, DPWH clarified that the bridge will be opened to Class 1 and 2 vehicles, with regulated traffic flow for vehicles with more than two axles.

Authorities are also considering additional traffic management measures, including the possible creation of a technical working group, augmentation of manpower, and the study of a temporary access road to maintain mobility while rehabilitation is ongoing.