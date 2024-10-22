DPWH braces for “Kristine”

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Region III is bracing for the possible impact of tropical storm “Kristine” as it approaches Northern Luzon.

DPWH Region III Director Roseller Tolentino said he instructed Maintenance Division Chief Marisa Miguel to ensure all District Engineering Offices (DEOs) in Central Luzon are on high alert.

Tolentino stressed the possibility that “Kristine” will intensify into a severe tropical storm before its expected landfall over Isabela on Wednesday evening.

He cited a report from PAGASA, which has not ruled out potential changes in the forecast track, indicating that Central Luzon could be directly affected.

“Everybody must be on alert as changes in the track of the storm might lead to severe flooding, landslides, and infrastructure damage,” Tolentino said.

He said that necessary equipment and personnel will be ready for deployment if needed.

As of October 22 morning, PAGASA raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over 24 provinces, including Aurora province.

General Flood Advisory No. 2 was also raised to alert residents of Aurora of heavy rains affecting rivers and tributaries.